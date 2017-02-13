Dubai hopes to begin drone taxi service in July

Big changes are coming to taxi service in Dubai in the next few months.Officials in the city-state hope to have a passenger-carrying drone regularly buzzing through its skyline by July.The Chinese-made aircraft is capable of carrying a passenger weighing up to 220 pounds as well as a small suitcase.Once the passenger is strapped in, they select their destination on a touch screen and the drone flies there automatically.The aircraft was first shown as the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas in 2016.