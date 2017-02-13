DRONES

Dubai hopes to begin drone taxi service in July

A Chinese-made aircraft could be making its debut in Dubai. The passenger-carrying drone could be buzzing through the city-state's skyline by July. (KGO-TV)

DUBAI (KGO) --
Big changes are coming to taxi service in Dubai in the next few months.

RELATED: Dubai firefighters use Bond-like technology to fight waterside fires

Officials in the city-state hope to have a passenger-carrying drone regularly buzzing through its skyline by July.

The Chinese-made aircraft is capable of carrying a passenger weighing up to 220 pounds as well as a small suitcase.

Once the passenger is strapped in, they select their destination on a touch screen and the drone flies there automatically.

The aircraft was first shown as the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas in 2016.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' videos, photos and stories on technology.
