Dubai hopes to begin drone taxi service in July

DUBAI (KGO) --Big changes are coming to taxi service in Dubai in the next few months.
Officials in the city-state hope to have a passenger-carrying drone regularly buzzing through its skyline by July.
The Chinese-made aircraft is capable of carrying a passenger weighing up to 220 pounds as well as a small suitcase.
Once the passenger is strapped in, they select their destination on a touch screen and the drone flies there automatically.
The aircraft was first shown as the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas in 2016.
