Facebook rolls out new suicide-prevention tools

Facebook is getting a lot of praise for launching suicide prevention tools after three teens live streamed their suicide. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Facebook is getting a lot of praise for launching suicide-prevention tools after three teens live streamed their suicide on the social network.

You can now flag a video on Facebook Live after watching someone go through a struggle. If you're live streaming you're own struggle, the social network will send a pop up offering live chat from numerous crises support organizations through Facebook Messenger.

Facebook will also provide tips on how to reach out to a friend. "You have to take it seriously, a lot of people worry if they talk about suicide it will cause it. Talking about it is the right way to go, you don't want to leave them alone," said a correspondent on Good Morning America.

Facebook said it's rolling out the new features because there's a death by suicide every 40 seconds. It's the leading cause of death for 15 to 29 year olds.

Click here for resources to help someone who has expressed thoughts of committing suicide.

Click here for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
