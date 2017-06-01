TECHNOLOGY

How to prevent annoying robocalls

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. consumers received approximately 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016, according to the FCC. (Shutterstock)

Robocalls are not only annoying, many times they aim to defraud consumers.

Telemarketing and robocalls are the top source of consumer complaints received by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). U.S. consumers received approximately 2.4 billion robocalls per month in 2016, according to the FCC.

Here are steps you can take to prevent annoying robocalls:

1. Join the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not Call Registry at donotcall.gov.

2. Block any numbers that you've previously received robocalls from.

3. Use a paid app or service to prevent robocalls. (For iPhone and Android.)

The Better Business Bureau offers these recommendations for preventing robocalls:

- Never give out your personal or financial information.
- Don't rely on caller ID.
- Hang up the phone. Don't rely on an operator to get you off the call list.
- Contact your phone provider and ask them to block the number.
- Trust your instincts.
Related Topics:
technologytelephoneFCCiphonecellphoneconsumerconsumer concerns
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
UC Berkeley lab builds robot that can pick up objects
Google goes beyond online to track shopping habits
Drones bring gorgeous views and tasty wine to Napa
VIDEO: DroneView7 captures drone flying over wine country in Napa
More Technology
Top Stories
President Trump announcing withdraw from Paris Climate Change Accord -- WATCH LIVE
Cavs the champs but Warriors the favorites in the NBA Finals
Warriors face off against rival Cavaliers at 5:30 on ABC7
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Martinez
Oakland celebrates hundreds of college scholarship recipients
Warriors star Steph Curry appearing on GMA
Cleanup of acid on San Leandro connector ramp continues
Show More
LeBron James to lean on experience in latest Finals challenge vs. Warriors
Community mourns high schoolers killed in Alameda crash
California lawmakers OK bill to add new gender option on IDs
Labor unions push for local hiring requirements
Is Cavaliers-Warriors Round 3 the most star-studded NBA Finals ever?
More News
Top Video
Cavs the champs but Warriors the favorites in the NBA Finals
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Martinez
Warriors star Steph Curry appearing on GMA
Oakland celebrates hundreds of college scholarship recipients
More Video