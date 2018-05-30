NASA adds Exoplanet Travel Bureau to its website

NASA has a new feature that lets you visit places where no man has gone before. You can now virtually explore exoplanets as a space tourist.
NASA added the Exoplanet Travel Bureau to its website.
Here's how it works, you can "click to explore the galaxy" and choose between six different planets beyond our solar system.
Once you've found a planet you want to visit... You can click to explore the surface. Of course, these are artist renderings of what the exoplanets look like. No photos of them exist.
