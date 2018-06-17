INTERNET

Report: San Francisco broadband internet project not moving forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There are new developments about a plan to create a city-wide broadband internet service for all San Francisco residents and businesses. The project will not be moving forward.

The Examiner reports outgoing Mayor Mark Farrell will not place a tax measure on the November ballot to fund the project. He had until Tuesday to submit a proposal.

A poll showed the project was just short of the two-thirds needed to pass.

Farrell and his team will continue to research how market conditions and construction could affect the project.
