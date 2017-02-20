Siri, Alexa, digital assistants could pose threat to personal security

Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant are known as digital assistants. We communicate with them when we have a question or need something. But are these programs putting our privacy and security at risk?Daila Sheedy received her Amazon Echo, also known as Alexa, six months ago as a wedding gift. "So far I love Alexa, it's convenient for the most part. She understands what I say," said Sheedy. "Like I said, she makes my life a lot easier."Alexa plays music, sets a timer and places orders for things like paper towels. All of that information is sent to Sheedy's Alexa app where her entire history is visible."I'm not concerned about privacy when using Alexa," she said. "I truly believe we're being watched and recorded in this day and age with everything we do so if this is one more of those things and I'm not that concerned about it and honestly, my life isn't that interesting in being recorded."Should the rest of us be worried?Watch the video in the player above for the full story.