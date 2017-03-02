PERSONAL FINANCE

Study shows Silicon Valley residents manage money well

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Silicon Valley residents unsurprisingly rank at the top of the list when it comes to managing their money, according to a new study.

Wallet Hub looked at more than 2,300 cities and used 10 factors to find out the best and worst money managers in the country.

Cupertino tops the list, followed by Los Altos in second place. Palo Alto ranked fifth and was joined in the top 10 by Saratoga, Foster City and Sunnyvale. That's six Bay Area cities all in the top 10.

Mountain View ranked 12th. As for the worst money managers no city in California fell to the bottom 20.
