Can't Tweet? Twitter back online after mystery outage

Silenced on Twitter? It appears the San Francisco based social networking giant is back online after experiencing a mystery outage. (Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Silenced on Twitter? It appears the San Francisco based social networking giant is back online after experiencing a mystery outage.

Study: False information travels 6 times faster than the truth on Twitter

No word yet on what caused the technical difficulties, Tuesday morning. A statement from Twitter said was its working on a fix.

VIDEO: Twitter attempts to stop spread of misinformation following shooting at YouTube headquarters

Twitter was up momentarily around 7AM before it went back down again. We have reach out to Twitter and will bring you new details as soon as we hear back.
