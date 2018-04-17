SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Silenced on Twitter? It appears the San Francisco based social networking giant is back online after experiencing a mystery outage.
No word yet on what caused the technical difficulties, Tuesday morning. A statement from Twitter said was its working on a fix.
Twitter was up momentarily around 7AM before it went back down again. We have reach out to Twitter and will bring you new details as soon as we hear back.