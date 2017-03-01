Uber's CEO is getting exactly what he and his company doesn't need - more negative attention.Travis Kalanick is apologizing after a video shows him getting in a heated argument with an Uber driver.He's saying sorry and that he needs to grow up.The video obtained by Bloomberg shows Kalanick arguing with the driver after the man said he lost $97,000 to take part in Uber's high-end Black service.Kalanick told him to take responsibility.But now the CEO is apologizing. "To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement. It's clear this video is a reflection of me," adding "this is the first time I've been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it."This is just the latest scandal to hit Uber.Last month the company had to respond to allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace.