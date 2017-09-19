ROBOTS

Universe of crime-fighting robots expanding

EMBED </>More Videos

The march continues toward a world where robots will be integrated into human efforts to fight crime. (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
The march continues toward a world where robots will be integrated into human efforts to fight crime.

Knightscope, based in Mountain View, revealed two new robots this morning that will expand its early foothold in a few shopping malls and commercial buildings. The K1 is a stationary robot that can be equipped with wave-emitting technology to identify concealed or chemical weapons. It is designed for high-volume, high-traffic areas such as airports or offices where people would file past the robot.

The new K7 is a dune-buggy looking mobile vehicle that can be deployed in large areas that need patrolling, such as oil or gas fields. These new robots join two existing ones that are mobile and have already been seen in Bay Area shopping malls.

The K1 weighs 150 pounds and is 5' 2" tall. The mobile K7 is 4'7" tall and weighs 770 pounds. Both models will be deployed in 2018.

Knightscope offers these devices as part of a "security-as-a-service" model. It charges about $7 an hour for comprehensive security monitoring.

Click here to follow David Louie on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyrobotscrimecrime fighterspolicegadgetsbusinesssilicon valleycomputersMountain View
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROBOTS
SF supervisor moves to ban robots from sidewalks
Concord considering robot delivery pilot program
San Francisco keeping an eye on robots
UC Berkeley lab builds robot that can pick up objects
More robots
TECHNOLOGY
Kevin Durant draws big crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt in SF
TechCrunch Disrupt gets visit from 'Silicon Valley' star
SF supervisor moves to ban robots from sidewalks
New Sonoma County court system leaves public defender frustrated
More Technology
Top Stories
Bay Area residents try to connect with loved ones in Mexico after earthquake
Not everyone is excited about the new Oakland A's ballpark site
SF Board of Supervisors votes to rename Justin Herman Plaza
7.1 magnitude quake kills at least 139, collapses buildings in Mexico
San Leandro nonprofit helps those affected by recent natural disasters
Drone footage shows Mexico City earthquake devastation
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney with safety ideas for traveling with pets
CHP mourns loss of officer killed in San Martin motorcycle crash
Show More
SF sheriff's deputy loses job after gun stolen from car
'Mad Pooper' on loose in Colorado
Officer's receipt printed with expletive at Torrance Pieology
Kevin Durant draws big crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt in SF
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
More News
Top Video
Kevin Durant draws big crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt in SF
Not everyone is excited about the new Oakland A's ballpark site
Drone footage shows Mexico City earthquake devastation
SF Board of Supervisors votes to rename Justin Herman Plaza
More Video