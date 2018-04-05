FACEBOOK

Facebook will soon tell you if your data was 'improperly shared' with Cambridge Analytica

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Facebook is making sweeping privacy updates following the Cambridge Analytica scandal and will soon disclose to users if their data was shared with the embattled data firm.

On Monday, April 9, the social network will add a link to the top of each user's news feed letting them know whether or not their information may have been "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly misused user data obtained through a third-party quiz app. The company, which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, reportedly used that information to build psychological profiles used to target voters with ads.

According to chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, Facebook estimates that Cambridge Analytica's practices impacted 87 million users, a figure that has risen several times since news of the scandal first broke. The majority of the impacted users are in the United States.

Cambridge Analytica has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

As part of that April 9 disclosure, Facebook will show users the third-party apps they have authorized to use their information and provide the option to de-authorize apps they no longer wish to have access.

Facebook is also cutting back what information is shared with third parties through Facebook events, groups and pages as well as updating login, search and account recovery procedures as they relate to third-party apps. A full list of changes can be found on Facebook's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediafacebookinternet2016 electionsecurity
FACEBOOK
Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M
US stocks open lower on escalating US-China trade dispute
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11
Panera reportedly exposed customers' information for 8 months
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
More Technology
Top Stories
Police seek man who made threats to kill people in SF
Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition
Car jammed under big-rig on Hwy. 4 in Martinez causes backup
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Statewide crackdown on distracted driving happening today
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin to speak at PBWC in San Francisco
Fresno man rescues toddler who nearly drowned in backyard pool
Show More
Man rescued from water near San Francisco's Ferry Building
'One of worst DUI offenders in United States' arrested, police say
Patriots' Edelman reports school threat made on Instagram
Thousands participating in National Walk to Work Day in Bay Area
North Bay fire victims get free tickets to A's game on June 10
More News