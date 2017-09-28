HIT AND RUN

Teenager arrested in Richmond hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said a car possibly involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 3-year-old boy in Richmond on Wednesday was pulled over Thursday morning and the driver is being questioned. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Officials say a 19-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the Richmond SMART car hit-and-run that injured a three-year-old boy Wednesday.

A red SMART car was pulled over by El Cerrito police at about 7:30 a.m. on westbound I-80 on-ramp from Potrero Avenue, Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said.

Police say the suspect, who works at a local auto-repair shop borrowed the car and the customer who owns it had no idea the crime occurred.

RELATED: 3-year-old child hurt in hit-and-run crash in Richmond

The hit-and-run was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Macdonald Avenue, Tan said.


Officers learned that the 3-year-old boy was with his mother as he was about to get into their car parked along the curb, but escaped his mother's grasp and darted into the street where the car struck him, according to Tan.

The driver of the red Smart car, which has a black top and was believed to have damage to its front end, fled in the vehicle.

The boy was described as being critically injured Wednesday and Tan said this morning that his condition is now "critical but stable."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (510) 233-1214.

ABC7News' Eric Thomas contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
children hit by carhit and runhit and run accidentcrashcar crashpoliceinvestigationRichmond
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
Child hurt in hit-and-run crash in Richmond
HIT AND RUN
Child hurt in hit-and-run crash in Richmond
6-year-old injured in hit-and-run accident in Richmond
Well-known SF businessman Constantin 'Gus' Vardakastanis killed in hit-and-run
San Jose police search for hit-and-run suspect
More hit and run
Top Stories
Injuries, road closures reported after second rock slide in Yosemite
Carjacking suspect in custody after chase ends in Hayward
ICE arrests 101 in LA in large-scale operation targeting sanctuary cities
Parents, students shaken after boy stabbed at San Jose high school
Former Santa Clara female counselor accused of sexual misconduct arrested
Santa Clara settles police excessive force lawsuit for $6.7 million
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis
SF parents wait for refund after nursery school abruptly closes
Show More
Santa Clara Valley groundwater back to pre-drought levels
Disney's California Adventure transforms for Halloween Time
Suspect ID'd in deadly officer-involved shooting in Emeryville
Crews rescue man trapped under VTA train in San Jose
Two dead after fire at San Leandro mobile home
More News
Top Video
Carjacking suspect in custody after chase ends in Hayward
SF parents wait for refund after nursery school abruptly closes
Parents, students shaken after boy stabbed at San Jose high school
Santa Clara settles police excessive force lawsuit for $6.7 million
More Video