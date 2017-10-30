Testimony resumes in trial of man charged with murder of Kate Steinle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2559754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The trial begins in the case that ignited a national debate on sanctuary cities and illegal immigration.

The man accused of killing Kate Steinle is back in court in week two of the trial.A jury is trying to figure out if Jose Ines Garcia Zarate should be convicted of second degree murder -- if he intentionally fired a gun at Kate Steinle two years ago. She was strolling along San Francisco's Embarcadero with her father she was she shot.The jury last heard from the park ranger whose gun was used in the shooting. John Woychowski testified his gun was in a backpack in his car in San Francisco he felt safe leaving it there while he had dinner with his family. When he came back, the car window was smashed and the backpack had been stolen.The defense says Garcia Zarate found the gun under a bench- and accidentally fired it. The gun was later found in the bay by divers from the police department.If convicted Garcia Zarate would face 15 years to life in prison.