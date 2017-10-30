PIER 14 SHOOTING

Testimony resumes in trial of man charged with murder of Kate Steinle

EMBED </>More Videos

Testimony is resuming today in the trial of a man charged with the murder of Kate Steinle in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The man accused of killing Kate Steinle is back in court in week two of the trial.

A jury is trying to figure out if Jose Ines Garcia Zarate should be convicted of second degree murder -- if he intentionally fired a gun at Kate Steinle two years ago. She was strolling along San Francisco's Embarcadero with her father she was she shot.

The jury last heard from the park ranger whose gun was used in the shooting. John Woychowski testified his gun was in a backpack in his car in San Francisco he felt safe leaving it there while he had dinner with his family. When he came back, the car window was smashed and the backpack had been stolen.

TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

The trial begins in the case that ignited a national debate on sanctuary cities and illegal immigration.


The defense says Garcia Zarate found the gun under a bench- and accidentally fired it. The gun was later found in the bay by divers from the police department.

If convicted Garcia Zarate would face 15 years to life in prison.

Click here for more stories on the Kate Steinle murder case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pier 14 shootingdeadly shootingimmigrationICEsan francisco countymurdertrialcourt casecrimeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded
PIER 14 SHOOTING
Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Steinle shooting in SF
Police testify about evidence collected at Steinle shooting scene
Witness gives testimony on day 2 of Kate Steinle trial
Opening statements underway in Kate Steinle murder case
More pier 14 shooting
Top Stories
US court bars Trump from changing transgender military policy
Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate indicted in probe
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Worker wears black face 'costume' at E. Bay store
SJPD investigating sideshow involving hundreds of cars
Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Russia probe
California couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in crash
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
Show More
Death toll rises to 43 in North Bay wildfires
A timeline of Paul Manafort's role in the Trump campaign
2 refs refuse to work high school game after anthem protest
Man shot, killed in Discovery Bay
Security beefed up at Great America after reports of fights
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate indicted in probe
SJPD investigating sideshow involving hundreds of cars
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
More Video