Around the greater Houston area, at least 42 people died as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey. That list includes:, who drowned as she returned to her flooded apartment in an attempt to save her dogs.Former Clear Creek ISD coach, 58, who drowned while rescuing others from high water.and their four great-grandchildren,, who died when their van was swept away near Greens Bayou., 31, who drowned trying to save someone.Houston Police, who drowned in his car while trying to report to work.