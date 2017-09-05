HOUSTON, Texas --Around the greater Houston area, at least 42 people died as a direct result of Hurricane Harvey. That list includes:
Keisha Williams, who drowned as she returned to her flooded apartment in an attempt to save her dogs.
Former Clear Creek ISD coach Ruben Jordan, 58, who drowned while rescuing others from high water.
Belia and Manuel Saldivar and their four great-grandchildren, Devy, Dominic, Xavier and Daisy, who died when their van was swept away near Greens Bayou.
Alonso Guillen, 31, who drowned trying to save someone.
Houston Police Sgt. Steve Perez, who drowned in his car while trying to report to work.
