Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who was found not guilty in the death of San Francisco woman Kate Steinle at Pier 14, will be represented by Attorney Tony Serra on federal gun charges brought against him.Garcia Zarate was found not guilty of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the July 2014 shooting death of Steinle. He was, however, convicted of being a felon in posession of a firearm and is expected to be sentenced to time served for that charge.After his acquittal, a federal grand jury indicted Garcia Zarate Dec. 5 on the charges of being a felon in posession of a firearm and ammunition as well as being an "illegally present alien" in posession of a firearm and ammunition."Mr. Garcia Zarate is grateful to have been exonerated of murder, as he has no history of violence. He is also grateful to Tony Serra for taking his case," said Chief Attorney of the San Francisco Public Defender's Office Matt Gonzalez.