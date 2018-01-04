PIER 14 SHOOTING

Attorney Tony Serra to represent man acquitted of Kate Steinle's murder on federal charges

Francisco Sanchez, 45, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle in San Francisco on July 2, 2015. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who was found not guilty in the death of San Francisco woman Kate Steinle at Pier 14, will be represented by Attorney Tony Serra on federal gun charges brought against him.

RELATED: Dueling theories define Kate Steinle murder trial

Garcia Zarate was found not guilty of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the July 2014 shooting death of Steinle. He was, however, convicted of being a felon in posession of a firearm and is expected to be sentenced to time served for that charge.

TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded

After his acquittal, a federal grand jury indicted Garcia Zarate Dec. 5 on the charges of being a felon in posession of a firearm and ammunition as well as being an "illegally present alien" in posession of a firearm and ammunition.

"Mr. Garcia Zarate is grateful to have been exonerated of murder, as he has no history of violence. He is also grateful to Tony Serra for taking his case," said Chief Attorney of the San Francisco Public Defender's Office Matt Gonzalez.

Click here for more stories on the Kate Steinle trial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pier 14 shootinghomicidehomicide investigationtrialcourtcourt caseimmigrationimmigration reformSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PIER 14 SHOOTING
VIDEO: Pres. Trump blasts Oakland mayor, sanctuary policies
Man acquitted in Steinle murder pleads not guilty to gun charges
Trump criticized for 'ghoulish' comments on crash that killed Colts player
Immigrant suspected of killing Colts player had previous DUI in Redwood City
Mexican man acquitted of SF murder faces new federal charges
More pier 14 shooting
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News