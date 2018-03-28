Today's Top Stories
Top stories update: Wednesday
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3273432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)
KGO
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 09:14AM
Here are your top Bay Area stories for Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco