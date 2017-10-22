1 dead after semi-truck crashes off I-680 in San Ramon

A crash that began on I-680 has ended in a fatality. The CHP says a semi-truck was involved in a collision just before 7 a.m. The semi went through a fence and then fell onto San Ramon Valley Boulevard. Right now drivers must detour around that street.The northbound side from Alcosta Boulevard to Pine Valley Road is closed. It's expected to reopen around 11 a.m.So far few details have been released about the person who died or the other vehicle involved in the crash with the semi-truck.