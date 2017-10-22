TRAFFIC

1 dead after semi-truck crashes off I-680 in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
A crash that began on I-680 has ended in a fatality. The CHP says a semi-truck was involved in a collision just before 7 a.m. The semi went through a fence and then fell onto San Ramon Valley Boulevard. Right now drivers must detour around that street.

The northbound side from Alcosta Boulevard to Pine Valley Road is closed. It's expected to reopen around 11 a.m.

So far few details have been released about the person who died or the other vehicle involved in the crash with the semi-truck.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentaccidentSan Ramon
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Delays on Caltrain after pedestrian struck in SF
CHP investigating shooting in Uber on Interstate 880 in Oakland
Commuters confused about new express lanes coming to I-680
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains 75 percent contained
Santa Rosa residents sift through remains after fire
Residents find very little after returning to fire-ravaged Fountaingrove
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
Pumpkin Regatta has farmers racing gourds
Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
SF police investigate shooting in Pac Heights
Show More
Police: Man tried to sexually assault jogger near Cal
Astros beat Yankees 4-0 in Game 7, reach World Series
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos