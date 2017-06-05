TRAFFIC

Car fire causes 25-acre brush fire on Highway 24 in Orinda

A 25-acre fire was sparked by a car on the side of state Highway 24 in Orinda this afternoon, according to fire and California Highway Patrol officials. (KGO)

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
A 25-acre grass fire that was sparked by a car on the side of state Highway 24 in Orinda this afternoon has been 75 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The car fire was initially reported at 12:57 p.m. involving a sedan that had engine problems on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Highway 24 near the Wilder Road on-ramp. The flames then spread to the nearby grass and hillside, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.

Cal Fire officials said on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. that the blaze's "forward progress has been stopped" by fire crews.

The response to the fire initially shut down three right westbound lanes of Highway 24. By 6:15 p.m. all lanes had reopened.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire, he said.

