At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle accident on I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --One person has died after a crash involving three vehicles on eastbound I-580 near First Street in Livermore early Monday morning.
The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. The CHP says a Hyundai Accent crashed into a wall on the side of I-580 and ended up disabled in the middle lanes when a Toyota Corolla crashed into it. A Toyota Yaris then crashed into both of those cars.
The drivers of the Corolla and Yaris tried to get the driver of the Accent out of his car, but the driver, a man about 25 to 30-years-old, died at the scene. The driver of the Corolla is fine.
The driver of the Yaris was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.