At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle accident on I-580 in Livermore

One person has died after a crash involving three vehicles on eastbound I-580 near First Street in Livermore early Monday morning.The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. The CHP says a Hyundai Accent crashed into a wall on the side of I-580 and ended up disabled in the middle lanes when a Toyota Corolla crashed into it. A Toyota Yaris then crashed into both of those cars.The drivers of the Corolla and Yaris tried to get the driver of the Accent out of his car, but the driver, a man about 25 to 30-years-old, died at the scene. The driver of the Corolla is fine.The driver of the Yaris was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.