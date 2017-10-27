BART

BART board approves proof of payment system

A BART train leaves the station Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By
BART wants you to know that riding its trains aren't free. That may seem obvious, but so many people are cheating the system, they'll soon be asking provide proof of payment. And if you don't pay, you could eventually face a criminal citation.

The BART board of directors approved the ordinances last night. Once you are within BART's paid areas and on trains, you have to have proof of payment. That means either a valid ticket or Clipper card. BART police officers and community service officers will be the ones doing the asking.

If you don't have it, the first two times it's a $75 fine for adults and a $55 fine for minors. If you get more than two citations within a year, it becomes a criminal citation fine, not to exceed $250.

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: BART cops bust fare evaders on camera in San Francisco

BART estimates fare evaders cost the system $15 million to $25 million a year.

A community service option will be available for all juveniles and some adults, depending on income level.

