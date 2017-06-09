TRAFFIC

BART closing Lake Merritt, Fruitvale stations for track work

On Saturday and Sunday, the Lake Merritt station will be closed and there will be no service between that station and the Fruitvale station, following similar closures on several weekends since April. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Lake Merritt BART station will be closed again for track work this weekend, according to the transit agency.

There will be free bus shuttles provided for riders between the 19th Street Oakland and Fruitvale stations.

The closure will cause 20- to 40-minute delays in the area, BART officials said.

More information is available on BART's website.
