BART

BART left with thousands of pre-loaded Clipper cards from Warriors victory parade

From t-shirts to piles of confetti, there were lots of souvenirs from the Golden State Warriors' victory parade in June, but BART is holding on to an unusual keepsake, and it's one that cost taxpayers a lot of money. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
From t-shirts to piles of confetti, there were lots of souvenirs from the Golden State Warriors' victory parade in June, but BART is holding on to an unusual keepsake, and it's one that cost taxpayers a lot of money.

The transit agency spent more than $500,000 to buy 40,000 pre-loaded Clipper cards, but only sold about 1,000.

"It's like, 'better safe than sorry,' but they were way too safe, and now they're sorry," one BART rider said.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
