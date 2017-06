BART recovering: major delay on SF line in SFO, MLBR, DALY and East Bay dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 8, 2017

BART is recovering from an earlier problem caused by an equipment problem on a train, a problem on the track and to police activity.But a major delay remains on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track.Stay with ABC7 News for updates.