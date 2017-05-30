TRAFFIC

BART service resumes following system-wide delays caused by disabled train

BART service has resumed following a system-wide delay caused by a disabled train between the West Oakland and Embarcadero station. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
BART service has resumed following a system-wide delay caused by a disabled train between the West Oakland and Embarcadero station.

The problem began around 6:45 a.m. when a Richmond-bound train broke down just outside of the Transbay Tube near the West Oakland station, blocking trains from going into or out of San Francisco, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

Crews were able to push the train with another train to the 12th Street Oakland City Center station and service resumed as of 7:19 a.m., with residual delays expected until at least 8:15 a.m., Allison said.

About 60 people who were on board the disabled train got off at 12th Street and boarded another train, he said.

BART crews are inspecting the area where the train broke down to make sure no equipment was damaged. The stalled train will also be inspected once it is taken to a maintenance yard to try to find out the cause of the problem, according to Allison.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
