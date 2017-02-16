Big rig crash triggers massive backup on I-880 in Oakland

Sig Alert update: NB 880 crash at 5th Ave in 2 right lanes, CHP says big rigs CAN use 580 for alt. pic.twitter.com/TPQPns0uxq — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 16, 2017

**Sig Alert** issued for jackknifed semi crash NB 880 at 5th Ave- 2 right lanes blocked, 2 left lanes open. pic.twitter.com/1g5XhYDBSc — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 16, 2017

A big-rig crash on northbound Interstate Highway 880 at 5th Avenue in Oakland has closed one lane and the off-ramp, according the California Highway Patrol.At 4:28 a.m., CHP received a report of the crash. CHP officials are reporting that there is at least one major injury.CHP crews are on the scene and have closed the far right lane and the 5th Avenue off-ramp.The lanes are expected to reopen around 7:30 this morning. CHP officials are asking motorists to use alternate routes.