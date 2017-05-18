Caltrain asking public to vote on train car redesign

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Caltrain is asking the public to help in the redesign of its train cars of the future. This comes as the transit agency moves forward with electrification, even as federal funding appears to be in limbo.
There are four designs Caltrain wants you to vote on. One of the designs will be chosen for the new electric fleet, to replace the current diesel trains.
Bay Area #commuters! Which 1 of 4 designs do u want for the new @Caltrain? Vote & I'll post results @abc7newsbayarea 4/6PM! @caltraindiaries pic.twitter.com/otZrsd5RVr— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) May 18, 2017
The agency says the new system will increase capacity, improve train performance, and offer a quieter ride.
"By converting Caltrain from a diesel-based service into an electrified system, we'll be reducing regional traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions," a spokesperson said.
But the project has hit a bump. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is holding up a $647 million federal grant.
Electrification supporters point out California's Republican Congressional Delegation is opposed to electrification because it paves the way for the state's high-speed rail, something they oppose.
Click here to choose your favorite design. Voting is open on the Caltrain site until midnight on Friday.
Click here for more stories about Caltrain.
Watch Kristen Sze's full report starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.