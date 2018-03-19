BART

Controversial advertisement on H1-B visas posted at BART stations

(Don McCurdy/Twitter)

Do you think BART should allow politically motivated ads in stations and on trains?

Advertisements posted by a group called Progressives for Immigration Reform read "U.S. tech workers, your companies think you are expensive... un-deserving... and expendable."

The ads call on Congress to reform the H-1B visa program, which tech companies use to bring in workers from overseas. The ads have caused some controversy, but BART says it can't do anything about them because of free speech laws.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcommutingmass transitBARTpoliticsadvertisingimmigrationimmigration reformMillbraeSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
Macarthur BART station reopens after person struck by train
More BART
TRAFFIC
Alameda to Oakland Posey Tube remains closed for repairs
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Caltrain service resumes at Santa Clara stations following police activity
Sinkhole causes traffic delays in Alameda's Posey Tube
More Traffic
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Show More
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Yountville community prepares for memorial
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos