Distraught man talked down from Bay Bridge anchorage

#BayBridge w/b at center anchorage expect delays. CHP Officers currently negotiating with distraught party on top of anchorage. pic.twitter.com/O04kPL6CY5 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) May 31, 2017

#BayBridge w/b closure resolved. Distraught party safely talked down. Thank you to @sfpd negotiators for great work. All lanes open. pic.twitter.com/AwCbpxNe7x — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) May 31, 2017

A distraught man who had climbed up onto an anchorage on the western span of the Bay Bridge was safely talked down by negotiators with the San Francisco Police Department, according to the California Highway Patrol.The call came in around 10 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued for westbound Interstate Highway 80 at 10:43 a.m., according to the CHP.The incident was blocking two lanes of traffic on the bridge west of Treasure Island.CHP officers stated that the man had been talked down and all lanes were open again around 1:20 p.m.