Distraught man talked down from Bay Bridge anchorage

A man has climbed onto the middle anchorage of the western span of the Bay Bridge, triggering a massive backup for drivers heading into San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A distraught man who had climbed up onto an anchorage on the western span of the Bay Bridge was safely talked down by negotiators with the San Francisco Police Department, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The call came in around 10 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued for westbound Interstate Highway 80 at 10:43 a.m., according to the CHP.

The incident was blocking two lanes of traffic on the bridge west of Treasure Island.

CHP officers stated that the man had been talked down and all lanes were open again around 1:20 p.m.
