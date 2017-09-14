Fatal accident blocks 3 WB I-580 in Castro Valley area

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. --At least one person has died in a collision on westbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of Eden Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County near Castro Valley, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The collision was first reported at 4:10 a.m. and involved two big-rigs and a sedan.
A Sig-alert was issued at 4:24 a.m.. All but one westbound lane remains blocked, officials expected lanes to fully reopen at 2:30 p.m.
As of 9 a.m., there was at least a 12 mile backup from the scene of the crash.
I am hoping people don't start running out of gas. We have gone 2 miles in 3 hours. Still have 2 miles to go. pic.twitter.com/EL2vzvuV2h— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017
We have traveled 1.5 miles in... two hours. Westbound 580 is a no-go this morning. #DontDoIt pic.twitter.com/zehLxKPWO1— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017
Cars on the shoulder in REVERSE on westbound 580 trying to escape freeway - traffic at a standstill pic.twitter.com/eeq5gy7iHp— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound 580 before Eden Canyon Road near Castro Valley is at a stand still. AVOID! pic.twitter.com/987KVlTR2G— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017