TRAFFIC

Fatal accident blocks 3 WB I-580 in Castro Valley area

EMBED </>More Videos

A fatal accident involving two big rigs and a sedan continues to block westbound I-580 in Castro Valley. (KGO-TV)

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. --
At least one person has died in a collision on westbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of Eden Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County near Castro Valley, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The collision was first reported at 4:10 a.m. and involved two big-rigs and a sedan.

A Sig-alert was issued at 4:24 a.m.. All but one westbound lane remains blocked, officials expected lanes to fully reopen at 2:30 p.m.

As of 9 a.m., there was at least a 12 mile backup from the scene of the crash.

Click here to take a look at our live traffic maps.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficI-580car accidentCastro ValleyDublin
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
NB 101 reopen after man injured near Moffett Field in Mountain View
Sausalito, Bridge District agree on new ferry dock plan
Muni shows off historic vehicles
New Caltrans signs spark curiosity among CA drivers
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants
Suspect arrested after gunshots fired near Campbell police
Trump to see Irma damage, recovery firsthand in Florida
Cal plans extreme security ahead of Shapiro speech
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Secretary Tillerson arrives in London ahead of Libya, North Korea talks
Fast-food worker charged with trying to kill baby in Redwood City bathroom
Show More
Gun stolen from SFPD officer's car used in gang-related homicide
Why I went out in a lightning storm to watch the Giants after midnight
VIDEO: Water spout spotted over Lake Tahoe
New innovative products unveiled at the Hax demo in SF
Mom's post about daughter's school dress code violation goes viral
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants
Suspect arrested after gunshots fired near Campbell police
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
More Video