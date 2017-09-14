Fatal accident blocks 3 WB I-580 in Castro Valley area

I am hoping people don't start running out of gas. We have gone 2 miles in 3 hours. Still have 2 miles to go. pic.twitter.com/EL2vzvuV2h — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017

We have traveled 1.5 miles in... two hours. Westbound 580 is a no-go this morning. #DontDoIt pic.twitter.com/zehLxKPWO1 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017

Cars on the shoulder in REVERSE on westbound 580 trying to escape freeway - traffic at a standstill pic.twitter.com/eeq5gy7iHp — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound 580 before Eden Canyon Road near Castro Valley is at a stand still. AVOID! pic.twitter.com/987KVlTR2G — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 14, 2017

At least one person has died in a collision on westbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of Eden Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County near Castro Valley, according to California Highway Patrol officials.The collision was first reported at 4:10 a.m. and involved two big-rigs and a sedan.A Sig-alert was issued at 4:24 a.m.. All but one westbound lane remains blocked, officials expected lanes to fully reopen at 2:30 p.m.As of 9 a.m., there was at least a 12 mile backup from the scene of the crash.