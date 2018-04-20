TRAFFIC

Fatal motorcycle accident blocks all SB Hwy 242 lanes in Concord

Motorcycle accident on Hwy 242 in Concord, California on Friday, April 20, 2018. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A fatal motorcycle accident is blocking all southbound lanes of Hwy 242 near Concord Avenue in Concord.

Drivers are advised to use Hwy 4 to I-680.

Click here to check drive times and maps.


