Fiery fatal accident closes 3 Southbound lanes of 101 in Sausalito

A fatal car accident blocked three of four Southbound lanes of US Highway 101 north of Spencer Avenue in Sausalito Sunday night.The person died after their ar crashed and burst into flames.Traffic crawled along Southbound 101. Police were still on the scene well into the night tending to the tragedy on the Waldo Grade.The car ended up on an embankment near Spencer Avenue. CHP officers blocked off lanes while they investigated what happened.The CHP says there is no estimated time of reopening and those traveling from Marin to San Francisco should expect delays.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.