FLEET WEEK

Fleet Week, Oracle Open World could make driving in San Francisco a pain

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say drivers can expect long delays around the city. Take public transportation if you can. If you must bring your car, pack your patience. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Fleet Week is off and running. The week long event began Sunday with disaster exercises with the USS Essex, the first Navy ship to arrive in San Francisco Bay.

Fleet week's Air Show happens next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. An estimated 1.5 million people are expected for the events.

The Oracle Open World conference kicked off Sunday and runs through this week. Howard Street between 3rd and 4th is closed for the event.

"This is an amazing event. 60,000 people are in San Francisco, welcome to Open World, " said San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival happens next weekend in Golden Gate Park.

Police say drivers can expect long delays around the city. Take public transportation if you can. If you must bring your car, pack your patience.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficlinear videotraffic delaydrivingdriverbay area eventseventsoraclefleet weekSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLEET WEEK
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World expected to bring 1.5M visitors to SF
USS San Francisco bids farewell to its namesake city
USSSF shows off Giants pride ahead of NLDS Game 3
Fleet Week air show continues to dazzle and delight
More fleet week
TRAFFIC
Fed up residents ask SF for help with scarce parking options
7 On Your Side helps driver with FasTrak toll tag problem
4 hospitalized after 2 buses crash in SF
Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville
More Traffic
Top Stories
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
Palmer's TD toss to Fitzgerald beats 49ers in OT
Third-quarter back injury knocks Raiders' Derek Carr from game
UC Berkeley student beaten unconscious at residence hall
In first chance to respond to anthem comments, 49ers display show of unity
Woman robbed at gunpoint at BART station in San Leandro
Giants face Padres in final game of the 2017 season
Show More
OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery
Police find 2 dead in Pacifica in suspected murder-suicide
Emaciated boxer found abandoned in SoCal; police search for puppies
A's, Rangers hoping for win to end season
Marseille knife attacker allegedly yelled 'Allahu akbar!' before slayings
More News
Top Video
Victims in San Francisco homicide identified
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, EPCOT! Disney theme park turns 35
More Video