High speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 13 ramp in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Five teenagers are in custody after a high-speed chase through Contra Costa County and into Alameda County that ended with a crash but no injuries early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers in two separate cars patrolling on westbound state Highway 4 east of Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg around 3:30 a.m. saw a Corvette and an Audi SUV racing at speeds of 120 mph, according to the CHP.

The officers pursued the two vehicles to southbound state Highway 242 southbound and then to southbound Interstate Highway 680, CHP officials said.

Officers in both patrol cars continued to pursue the Audi at 130 mph because the Corvette was driving even faster and more dangerously, according to the CHP. The Audi zoomed through the Caldecott Tunnel, then attempted to take the state Highway 13 off-ramp to Berkeley.

With the officers in pursuit, the Audi's driver tried to take the exit too fast and slammed into the concrete center median, CHP officials said.

CHP officers took all five of the teenagers, the driver and his passengers, into custody. The driver was a 17-year-old with no driver's license, according to the CHP. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

No one was injured, but all five were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland as a precautionary measure, CHP officials said.
