Mountain View police motorcycle officer hurt in crash

Officials say he was transported to a local hospital and was the only person hurt in the crash.
Police note that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, and the driver involved is cooperating fully with the investigation.
One of our motor officers was injured in a collision Monday afternoon on Central Expressway.— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) February 6, 2018
He has been transported to an area hospital and was the only person injured in the crash. pic.twitter.com/12tac7nDz4
The collision, which was reported around 3:30 pm, has shut down both lanes on eastbound Central Expressway at Shoreline Boulevard. Please expect significant delays in that area for roughly the next 45 minutes.— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) February 6, 2018
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, and the driver involved is cooperating fully with the investigation.— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) February 6, 2018
We want to take a moment to remind anyone on the road to be aware of their surroundings and to keep an eye out for bicyclists and motorcyclists traveling on Mountain View roads. We will update you when the road reopens. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/qW8kQTspSb— Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) February 6, 2018