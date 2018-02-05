MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Mountain View police motorcycle officer hurt in crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Mountain View police report a motorcycle officer was injured in a collision Monday afternoon on Central Expressway.

Officials say he was transported to a local hospital and was the only person hurt in the crash.

Police note that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, and the driver involved is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

