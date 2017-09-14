Multi-vehicle accident blocks all WB I-580 lanes at Eden Canyon Road

All lanes are currently blocked on westbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of Eden Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County near Castro Valley due to a collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.The collision was first reported at 4:10 a.m. and involved two big-rigs and a sedan, CHP officials said.A Sig-alert was issued at 4:24 a.m. because all westbound I-580 lanes are blocked.