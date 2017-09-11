TRAFFIC

NB 101 reopen after man injured near Moffett Field in Mountain View

An overturned vehicle is seen on U.S. 101 in Mountain View on Monday, September 11, 2017. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
All northbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down due to an injury accident near Moffett Field in Mountain View Monday evening.

TRAFFIC: Check the current road conditions and delays

The accident involved an overturned SUV and at least two other vehicles.
At least one person was injured and taken away by ambulance.

No further details were immediately available.

