Avoid the area of market Street and 7th. Reports of shots fired but no one hit. pic.twitter.com/WJaRYJ8CGV — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 14, 2017

Police said they detained two men shortly after a shooting on Market Street in San Francisco Thursday afternoon.Guns shots prompted police to shut down Market Street between 6th and 7th streets earlier.At this time, eastbound Market Street has since reopened and the westbound side will reopen shortly, San Francisco police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said.Police said they recovered a weapon, but that no one appeared to have been struck in the shooting.Witnesses ABC7 News spoke with said one man had a backpack that another person tried to steal. Then, witnesses said that person took out a gun and began shooting.Officials said the two men who were detained are being taken to a nearby police station for questioning.Police are asking witnesses with any information to come forward.