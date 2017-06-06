A woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesman said.The two-car collision was reported at 12:16 p.m. at the intersection of Kezar Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Officer Robert Rueca said.Officers arrived to find one vehicle had overturned. The woman driving the car had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Rueca said.The other driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, he said.No arrests were made in the crash and impairment is not believed to be a factor, according to Rueca.