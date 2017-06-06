TRAFFIC

Rollover crash in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park leaves woman hurt

SAN FRANCISCO --
A woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

The two-car collision was reported at 12:16 p.m. at the intersection of Kezar Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Officer Robert Rueca said.

Officers arrived to find one vehicle had overturned. The woman driving the car had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Rueca said.

The other driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, he said.

No arrests were made in the crash and impairment is not believed to be a factor, according to Rueca.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficgolden gate parkrollover crashdrivercar crashaccidentcrashSan Francisco
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
All lanes of Highway 24 in Orinda reopen after fire
New plan would decriminalize most California traffic violations
Overturned vehicle cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge
VTA to begin "flex lane" study on Hwy. 87
More Traffic
Top Stories
Uber fires over 20 drivers due to complaints
SFPD searching for 2 adults seen abandoning child
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
$100K bail set for man accused of killing tourist in SF
Former SF 49er arraigned on felony domestic violence charges
Warriors seem capable of anything except another collapse
Benefit event for Cal rugby player to be held in El Dorado Hills
Show More
Apology issued to girl disqualified from soccer tournament because she looks like a boy
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
Death of Denny's fight victim ruled homicide
San Jose mayor to discuss talks with Google on Diridion station development
Compton football star inspires with Rhodes scholarship
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos