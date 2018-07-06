TRAFFIC

Another left turn closes on Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco as $316 million project moves forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The next phase begins Friday in a massive $316 million project to improve transit service and traffic congestion on Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says crews will be shutting down another left turn on busy Van Ness Avenue. This one is at Hayes Street.

It's all part of the Van Ness Improvement Project.

The SFMTA is removing the left turn northbound from Van Ness Avenue onto Hayes Street. This means Van Ness Avenue will only have two remaining left turns, northbound at Lombard Avenue and southbound at Broadway.

The SFMTA says it will give drivers about a week to get comfortable with the new configuration without the left turn at Hayes Street. But starting next Thursday, July 12, traffic lanes on Van Ness and South Van Ness avenues, between Mission and McAllister streets, will be shifted slightly to make room to extend the construction zone.

Parking will be limited and bus stops will be relocated during that time.

If you're wondering when all this construction will be finally over, the SFMTA says crews are hoping to be done by 2020.

Click here to learn more about the project.
