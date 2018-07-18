TRAFFIC

San Mateo Bridge lanes reopened after injury accident

Traffic on the San Mateo Bridge on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes of the San Mateo Bridge have reopened after an injury accident blocked all westbound lanes of and one eastbound lane early Wednesday morning.

The accident was near the high rise on the bridge. The injuries in the accident were considered serious.

The CHP cleared all lanes around 7 a.m.

