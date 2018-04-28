TRAFFIC

Sheared power pole in Berkeley forces closure of lanes

BERKELEY, Calif. --
The westbound lane of Ashby Avenue between Acton and Mabel streets in Berkeley reopened Saturday, though the eastbound lane will remain closed until around 8 p.m., police said.

A large power pole was sheared in a traffic incident near the 1400 block of the heavily traveled Ashby Avenue, police said, and it could potentially fall over.

No further details were immediately available.

