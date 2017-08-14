**Sig Alert** SB 880 fully CLOSED at Lewelling Blvd due to a shooting on the freeway. No ETO. Update at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/6bESataSHG — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 14, 2017

Southbound I-880 is closed in San Leandro at Lewelling Boulevard this morning due to an investigation into a shooting.The lanes were closed at 2:44 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued a few minutes later, CHP officials said.Officers said a person was shot in the head overnight.There is no estimate when lanes will reopen.