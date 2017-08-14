TRAFFIC

Shooting investigation closes southbound I-880 in San Leandro

Officers investigate shooting on I-880 in San Leandro, California, Monday, August 14, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
Southbound I-880 is closed in San Leandro at Lewelling Boulevard this morning due to an investigation into a shooting.

The lanes were closed at 2:44 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued a few minutes later, CHP officials said.

Officers said a person was shot in the head overnight.
There is no estimate when lanes will reopen.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficshootingI-880crimeSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont reopens after car fire
San Francisco neighborhood pumps brakes on bikeshare program
Lawmaker slams proposed Livermore BART extension
Small grass fire impacting traffic on Hwy 80 near Berkeley
More Traffic
Top Stories
Multiple victims reportedly shot in San Jose
Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville
Protesters gather in Oakland after deadly Charlottesville rally
Protesters denounce racism, white nationalism in San Francisco
Charlottesville tries to recover after deadly white supremacy march
South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions
Chapman's 3-run HR in 5-run 4th rallies A's over Orioles 9-3
Harper-less Nats lose doubleheader opener to Giants 4-2
Show More
7 displaced after vehicle crashes into duplex
Antioch teen with autism found after going missing
HBO accuses hackers of trying to 'generate media attention'
Lake Sonoma campers evacuated due to fire
VIDEO: 7 ways to rock Outside Lands like a pro
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos