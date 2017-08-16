TRAFFIC

Shooting investigation temporarily closes I-880 in Hayward overnight

There was another freeway shooting overnight in the Bay Area, this time on I-880 in Hayward. (KGO-TV)

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
There was another freeway shooting overnight in the Bay Area, this time on I-880 in Hayward. This is the 92nd in a year and a half and the second one this week. The CHP says it is a high priority for them to put a stop to these shootings

Northbound I-880 was temporarily closed in Hayward just south of Highway 92. The call came in around 10 p.m. Tuesday night that someone was hanging out a car window firing shots at another car. No one was shot, but the passenger was hit with glass.

Officers were asked if this shooting is related to the one that happened Monday in San Leandro:

"It's too early in the investigation to make any assumption that these shootings are connected in any way shape or form. At this point we are turning this over to our investigative services unit and they are going to take the lead in the investigation," said CHP Sgt. Ted Montez.

RELATED: Another freeway shooting in San Leandro leaves driver in critical condition

There were two people in the car that was being shot at, two young teenagers. They are ok.

No word on motive - no arrests made.

All lanes are open and the morning commute should be fine.
