Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. --A tractor-trailer carrying 50,000 pounds of frozen turkeys overturned on the Route 30 Bypass in Chester County.
It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on the exit ramp for Frazer Business Rt 30/Lancaster Avenue.
The tractor-trailer broke through a guardrail and went down an embankment.
Emergency crews were called to the scene to upright the tractor-trailer and remove it.
No injuries have been reported.