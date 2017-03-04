TRAFFIC

3 hurt as truck flies off Highway 101 onto San Francisco street

A crashed truck is seen on a San Francisco road on Saturday March 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Three people suffered minor injuries Saturday morning after a big rig they were riding in flew off of a highway in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 101 near the Paul Avenue off ramp and was reported on Twitter by San Francisco Fire just after 8 a.m.


The CHP said the rig landed off of the highway on Bayshore Boulevard, injuring the three people inside the cab.

According to the CHP, the cause of the accident is still under investigation, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
