Truck slams SB 101 overpass in Palo Alto, 2 lanes closed

Dump truck hits southbound Hwy 101 overpass in Palo Alto, California, Friday, March 3, 2017. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
The California Highway Patrol this morning is reporting a box truck has crashed into an overpass on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto.

The crash occurred Thursday at 10:52 p.m. on the highway at the Embarcadero Road overpass, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 11:09 p.m. due to the crash.

The crash has closed two lanes of the highway, and there is debris in the roadway.

The CHP is also reporting there is a significant crack in the overpass, and Caltrans crews are responding to the scene to evaluate the damage.

The driver of the truck was injured in the crash.

