Truck slams SB 101 overpass in Palo Alto, 2 lanes closed

**Sig Alert** Major problem Palo Alto- dump truck w/ raised bed hit overpass SB 101 @ Embarcadero Rd, 2 LL closed. pic.twitter.com/YkJrPlLsEi — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) March 3, 2017

The California Highway Patrol this morning is reporting a box truck has crashed into an overpass on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto.The crash occurred Thursday at 10:52 p.m. on the highway at the Embarcadero Road overpass, according to the CHP.The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 11:09 p.m. due to the crash.The crash has closed two lanes of the highway, and there is debris in the roadway.The CHP is also reporting there is a significant crack in the overpass, and Caltrans crews are responding to the scene to evaluate the damage.The driver of the truck was injured in the crash.