Two injured in big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland

Sig Alert update: NB 880 crash at 5th Ave in 2 right lanes, CHP says big rigs CAN use 580 for alt. pic.twitter.com/TPQPns0uxq — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 16, 2017

**Sig Alert** issued for jackknifed semi crash NB 880 at 5th Ave- 2 right lanes blocked, 2 left lanes open. pic.twitter.com/1g5XhYDBSc — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 16, 2017

Two people were injured after being ejected from a big-rig that overturned in a crash on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to northbound Highway 880 in the area of Fifth Avenue where a big-rig driver lost control after going through standing water, struck another big-rig and Ford Mustang and overturned, CHP spokesman Sean Wilkenfeld said.The 66-year-old man driving the overturned big-rig and a female passenger were ejected and fell about 40 feet to the off-ramp below, Wilkenfeld said.The man suffered major injuries while the woman's injuries were considered minor, according to Wilkenfeld.The far right northbound lane of the highway remained closed as of shortly after 8 a.m. while crews try to get the big-rig upright and clear the scene, he said.