Two injured in big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland

A big-rig crash on northbound Interstate Highway 880 at 5th Avenue in Oakland has closed one lane and the off-ramp. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Two people were injured after being ejected from a big-rig that overturned in a crash on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded shortly before 4:30 a.m. to northbound Highway 880 in the area of Fifth Avenue where a big-rig driver lost control after going through standing water, struck another big-rig and Ford Mustang and overturned, CHP spokesman Sean Wilkenfeld said.

The 66-year-old man driving the overturned big-rig and a female passenger were ejected and fell about 40 feet to the off-ramp below, Wilkenfeld said.

The man suffered major injuries while the woman's injuries were considered minor, according to Wilkenfeld.

The far right northbound lane of the highway remained closed as of shortly after 8 a.m. while crews try to get the big-rig upright and clear the scene, he said.
