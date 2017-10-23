Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO

Police are investigating a shooting and car crash on I-380 in San Bruno. It involved an Uber that had just left SFO.The driver picked up two passengers at the airport around 11 p.m. then he got on I-380 west. Shortly after, people in another car pulled up and started shooting.The Uber driver was hit in the neck and crashed just east of the El Camino Real exit. The two passengers were not hurt. The driver was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.Another black car, that looked similar to the Uber driver's black Toyota Corolla, was also shot multiple times. The people inside that car ran away before police arrived at the scene.Police closed westbound 380 for nearly five hours during the investigation. Police say the crime scene stretched nearly a mile long. At this point they have no released any information about the suspect or suspects.