TRAFFIC

Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO

Police are investigating a shooting and car crash on I-380 in San Bruno, California, Monday, October 23, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By Tiffany Wilson
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating a shooting and car crash on I-380 in San Bruno. It involved an Uber that had just left SFO.

The driver picked up two passengers at the airport around 11 p.m. then he got on I-380 west. Shortly after, people in another car pulled up and started shooting.

The Uber driver was hit in the neck and crashed just east of the El Camino Real exit. The two passengers were not hurt. The driver was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Another black car, that looked similar to the Uber driver's black Toyota Corolla, was also shot multiple times. The people inside that car ran away before police arrived at the scene.

Police closed westbound 380 for nearly five hours during the investigation. Police say the crime scene stretched nearly a mile long. At this point they have no released any information about the suspect or suspects.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficshootingcrimeuberSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
1 dead after semi-truck crashes off I-680 in San Ramon
Delays on Caltrain after pedestrian struck in SF
CHP investigating shooting in Uber on Interstate 880 in Oakland
Commuters confused about new express lanes coming to I-680
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trial set to begin for suspect in Kate Steinle murder case
Healing begins at Santa Rosa school after wildfires
Napa community comes together to aid fire victims
San Francisco 49ers honor Dwight Clark at Levi's Stadium
Wildfire evacuations lifted for residents in portions of Glen Ellen
49ers 0-7 after 40-10 loss to Cowboys
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in East Bay
Police and firefighters rescue 2-year-old boy locked in car
Show More
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
3 arrested in homicide at Fremont-Newark area hotel
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Livermore
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos