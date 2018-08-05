TRAFFIC

Westbound I-80 reopens in Rodeo following shooting investigation

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed for about two hours in Contra Costa County as the CHP investigated a freeway shooting near Hercules. (KGO-TV)

Westbound Interstate 80 reopened about 9:05 p.m. Sunday after being closed for about two hours in Contra Costa County as the California Highway Patrol investigated a freeway shooting near Hercules and Rodeo.

The highway's westbound lanes were closed at Cummings Skyway near Crockett. Traffic was at first guided onto Cummings Skyway and then onto Highway 4 and back to I-80; later, traffic was kept off of a longer stretch of the freeway, guided onto San Pablo Avenue all the way to Pinole.

There was no specific information about the shooting itself available Sunday night.
