BART board member cleans up trash at San Francisco's 16th Street station

Bevan Dufty, a member of BARTs board of directors has spent hours cleaning the 16th Street Mission Station in San Francisco over the last three Wednesdays. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bevan Dufty, a member of BARTs board of directors has spent hours cleaning the 16th Street Mission Station in San Francisco over the last three Wednesdays.

Dufty's stations include 16th Street, Civic Center and Powell. "I just got to the point where I was so frustrated," he said.

Dufty said he wants a full-time, permanent maintenance worker stationed at the plaza. He said cleaning the two entrances and elevator raises the dignity level for everyone who passes through. "I'm not in this to fight with the executive team at BART, but I'm accountable to the people who live here and use this station," he said.


Dufty spent a couple hours picking up trash Wednesday. "Human waste, a lot of alcohol bottles, fast food wrappers, syringes have been here, there was a rat that greeted us this morning," Dufty said.

He says cleaning the station could also make an impact on BART ridership. "I think that we at BART are so worried at the fact that ridership has dropped on evenings and weekends."

Dufty referenced the trash nearby saying, "is this what you would want on your evenings and weekends? I get why people are jumping into Lyfts, Ubers or driving when it's not peak traffic times."

Riders took notice of the cleaned up plaza Wednesday morning, and one woman said it looked awesome. Another man said he was blown away by the effort.

Eric Rodenbeck works nearby and he hopes cleaning the plaza is just the first step to bringing concerts, flowers, and a farmers market to the 16th Street station. "It should be a playground and oasis for thousands of people," he said.

Dufty said once the 16th Street station improves, he will move on to cleaning the Civic Center and Powell stations.

